Juan Ogo Cruz, also known as “Little John,” familian Chala, of Mangilao, died Dec. 11 at the age of 86. A virtual rosary is being livestreamed each evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom https://bit.ly/3ajmY0O; Meeting ID: 827 5496 5682; Passcode 729082. Rosaries will end on Dec. 19.

