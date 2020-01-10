Juan Perez San Nicolas, also known as “Juan Amanda," familian Juan Jacinto/Gollo, died Jan. 4 at the age of 88. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo: 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial with honors will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

