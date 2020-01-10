Juan Perez San Nicolas, also known as “Juan Amanda," familian Juan Jacinto/Gollo, died Jan. 4 at the age of 88. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo: 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial with honors will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In