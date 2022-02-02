Juan “John” Quichocho Acfalle, familian Danaguay, of Mangilao, died Jan. 26 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered through Feb. 6 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti

