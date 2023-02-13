Juan “Juan Bittut” Quichocho Manibusan, Familian Ela and Kadi, of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 7 at the age of 90. Mass of Intentions is being said at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday (No Mass Thursday) and 6:30 & 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey, Chalan Pago. Nightly Rosary is being said 7 p.m. at his residence, Pago Bay. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

