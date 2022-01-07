Juan "Mayor"/"Amuska"/"Charlie" Quintanilla Guzman died on Dec. 12 at the age of 87. Final respects for Juan will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory in Kent, Washington. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

