Juan "John" S.N. Camacho, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

