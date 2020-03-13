Juan San Agustin Duenas, of Tamuning, died March 11 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. daily at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, except on Sunday, when Mass will be at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Anthony Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

