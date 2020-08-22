Juan San Nicolas Naputi, also known as “Uncle Johnny” or “John," of Toto, died Aug. 14 at the age of 80. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Mass and rosary will be livestreamed on Facebook Live on Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Guam Facebook page. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

