Juan "John" Santiago Sablan of Universal City, Texas, died on Oct. 10 at the age of 87. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 501 North St. Converse, TX 78109.
Juan Santiago Sablan
