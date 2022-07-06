Juanete Angeline Pangelinan Cruz, of Dededo, died June 18
at the age of 32. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level), 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) until July 10, as well as at 7 p.m. July 1 (lower level), at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Cremation will follow.
