Juanita Aguon Quinata Castro, fondly known as "Juanit/Nita," familian Marshal, of Talofofo, died Sept. 11 at the age of 74. Nightly rosaries will be held at 147 Ignacio P. Quitugua Street, Talofofo. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow noon at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Cremation will follow immediately at Ada's Mortuary.

