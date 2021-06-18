Juanita “Nita“ Andrea Ojeda Martinez, of Talofofo, died June 1 at the age of 32. Mass of Intention is being said at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo: 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 25 at Talofofo Church social hall. Mass for a Christian Burial will be said at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Interment service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, also known as Togcha Cemetery, in Ipan, Talofofo.

