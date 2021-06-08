Juanita Andrea Ojeda Martinez, also known as “Nita,” of Talofofo, died June 1 at the age of 32. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

