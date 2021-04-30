Juanita "Juanit" Aquiningoc Mafnas, of Asan, died April 22 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries