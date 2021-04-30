Juanita "Juanit" Aquiningoc Mafnas, of Asan, died April 22 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of fugitives
- Man who went hiking on Saturday found this morning
- More island homeowners opt for 'energy security'
- Guam High senior accepts appointment to US Naval Academy
- Man, 78, arrested in terrorizing case
- UPDATE: Search continues for 55-year-old Kenneth Bigbee
- Man with Guam ties killed in Texas shooting; family launches fundraiser
- 2 GMH doctors test positive for COVID-19
- Police conducting expired person investigation after body discovered at Paseo
- 'Favor-giving' bars company from public bids for a year
Images
Videos
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
The guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and taking his life was almost universally appla… Read more
- In Kook Kim
Since my arrival on Guam mid-February, I have been taking walks from my apartment in Tamuning to the Paseo Park in Hagåtña every morning. I le… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In