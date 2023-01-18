Juanita "Nitang" C. Co, of Dededo, died Jan. 9 at the age of 94. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

