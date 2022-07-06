Juanita Norita Cruz, familian Momom, of Nimitz Hill, Piti, died July 3 at the age of 53. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 139 Spruance Drive, Nimitz Hill, Piti. Overnight services and last respects will be held from 4 p.m. July 15 until 9 a.m. July 16. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 16 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries