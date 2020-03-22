Juanita S. Ulloa, of Tamuning, died March 14 at the age of 81. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28, and interment services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Hagåtña. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.
Cho'cho Saina
By Laura M. Torres Souder
The Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam aka Kumisión will soon launch …
By Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero
Editor's note: This is the governor's special address on the COVID-19 crisis.
