Juanito Miras Mendoza, also known as “Jerry” of Yigo, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. At 10 a.m. on Oct. 5, Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

