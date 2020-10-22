Juanito Nuevo, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 4 at the age of 71. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
