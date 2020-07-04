Judith Anne Perez Salas, also known as “Judi," familian Dero/Gollo, of Mongmong, died June 27 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada: Monday to Friday after the 6 p.m. Mass; Saturday at 6 p.m.; Sunday after the 10 a.m. Mass. Rosaries will end on July 6. Last respects will be held July 14 from 9-11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

