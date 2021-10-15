Judy Cruz Flores, of Mangilao, died Sept. 19 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

