Judy Duenas Reyes, also known as “Jude” and “Madre," familian Oting and Kalderon, formerly of Sinajana and recently of Dededo, died March 18 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. April 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana. Private cremation will be follow.

