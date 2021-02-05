Judy F. M. Cruz, of Harmon, died Jan. 31 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries