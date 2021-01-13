Judy Quinata Salas, of Dededo, died Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 70. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
