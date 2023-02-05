Julia “Auntie Lang” A. Pangelinan, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Jan. 22 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the family's residence: 306 Kinney's Drive, Route 15 Pagat, Mangilao. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-girlfriend: Man spent over $2K with gas card
- Guilty plea in kidnapping case delayed, legal counsel absent
- Officers arrest man suspected in hit-and-run collision with cyclist
- Man allegedly shot victim in stomach using a BB gun
- Governor gives 22% raise to GovGuam classified workers
- Officials announce first transport of Ukudu plant parts on Saturday
- Visitors bureau board meeting halted over directorship issue
- Suspect denies DOC smuggling charges
- Prosecutors quit; Moylan: 'There's no problem' at OAG
- ‘Prudence and caution’: Blas says now not right time for 22% raise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
It's Your Village
- Jesse Alig
Lose weight. Eat better. Exercise consistently. Save money. Make investments. Read more. Ugh! The dreaded New Year’s resolution. They may chan… Read moreYou say you want a resolution …
- By Dave Duenas
With the recent announcement from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorizing a 22% pay increase to classified government workers, I will say, yes, the… Read moreDisparity between public and private pay
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In