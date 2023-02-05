Julia “Auntie Lang” A. Pangelinan, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Jan. 22 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the family's residence: 306 Kinney's Drive, Route 15 Pagat, Mangilao. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

