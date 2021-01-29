Julia "Lulang" Atoigue Manosa, familian Tali, of Sinajana, died Jan. 6 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

