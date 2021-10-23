Julia “Julie” Bamba Camacho, familian “Eging” of Tamuning, died on Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Rosary and Mass of Intention are being offered at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: Monday to Friday, rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Rosaries and Masses will end on Oct. 27. Last respects will be held on Oct. 29 from 8-11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

