Julia “Julie” Bamba Camacho, familian “Eging” of Tamuning, died on Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Rosary and Mass of Intention are being offered at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: Monday to Friday, rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Rosaries and Masses will end on Oct. 27. Last respects will be held on Oct. 29 from 8-11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Army pilot is a son of Micronesia
- Millionaires in GovGuam nearly double
- I prayed a lot: Mom, kids survive COVID-19 ordeal
- Positive COVID-19 case identified in federal court
- Police provide scant details on officer-involved crash
- Autopsy performed on Marine veteran who was beaten
- GDOE: Students who refuse to wear provided uniforms will face discipline
- Woman found unconscious, alleges sexual assault at Ypao
- 2 charged in separate drug cases
- Man allegedly shoots 60-year-old woman known to him with pellet gun
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Guam public health officials on Thursday confirmed that a team from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is arriv… Read more
INSIGHTS
- By Fran Hezel
We are supposed to write and speak of what we know, right? Well, I am becoming something of an expert on what it means to be old. So, let me s… Read more
- The Fanohge Coalition
The Guam Daily Post plays a critical role in providing news to our island community, sparking conversation and facilitating productive discour… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In