Julia Chargualaf Miller, of Talo'fo'fo, died Jan. 21 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon Feb. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Julia Chargualaf Miller
