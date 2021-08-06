Julia Duenas Rosario, also known as “Lang/Grandma Julie,” familian Korincho/Bobo, of Yigo, and formerly of Dededo, died July 19 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level); 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

