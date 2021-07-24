Julia Duenas Rosario, also known as “Lang” and “Grandma Julie”, Familian “Korincho / Bobo” of Yigo and formerly of Dededo, died July 19 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level); 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

