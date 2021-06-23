Julia “Julie” Susuico Chargualaf, of Inarajan, died on June 20 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, July 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I am in a nightmare'
- Ex-GDOL staffer who stole PUA money and bought sports car going to prison
- Guam vaccination opens up to foreign travelers
- Police: Children witnessed mother shatter window, injure woman
- GPD investigating shooting incident in Merizo
- Shooting suspect at large
- NWS: Tropical disturbance near Chuuk could organize, track towards Guam
- Man faces extradition to Guam; 8 pounds of meth intercepted
- NWS monitors possible storm
- Shooting suspect released on house arrest
Images
Videos
By 8 p.m. on Monday, just before the island was to see Tropical Depression 06W's closest point of approach to the island, our Condition of Rea… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- Dan Ho
I have a confession to make. For many years, I’ve blamed my inability to hang out with people on cats. “Gotta go, I’m allergic to them.” That was me. Read more
- A group of concerned Guam pediatricians
We, pediatricians, are writing to express our vehement opposition to Bill 112-36 and the proposed repeal of the Mandatory Arbitration Act. We … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In