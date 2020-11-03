Julia Matanane Cabales, also known as “Julie,” “Lang,” and Lelang,” familian Bunny of Afame, Sinajana, died Oct. 30 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

