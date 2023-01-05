Julia “Julie” Meno Taitague Quitugua, Familian Machang, of Talo'fo'fo, died Dec. 22 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

