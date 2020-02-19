Julia Q. Quinata, familian Bachit/Pale’, of Umatac, died Feb. 6 at the age of 68. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon, and burial will follow at Our Lady Of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.

