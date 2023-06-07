Julia “Julie"/"Lang”, Quitugua Pablo Blas, of Dededo, formerly of Maina, passed away June 4 at the age of 65. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (excluding Thursday), at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

