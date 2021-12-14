Julia Salas Wright, of Mongmong, died Dec. 2, at the age of 76. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. A livestream will be available at https://hdezwebcast.com/show.julia-salas-wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong. Internment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

