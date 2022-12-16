Julia Santos DeJesus, familian Belok/Mang’gna, of Tamuning, died Dec. 2 at the age of 85. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Public viewing will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man and two women separately charged in two theft cases
- Home Depot alleges suspect stole items, sold them online
- P-EBT recharge: Feds await Guam’s plan
- Weather patterns change storm odds
- Brothers suspected in Dededo assault
- Camp asks to change attorneys in meth smuggling case
- Justices reverse conviction for man found guilty in 2019 attack
- Common Kings play to sold-out crowd
- Esteves: Guam sees 'housing compression'
- 3 charged with DWI in separate car crashes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
In the waning days of the 23rd Guam Legislature, Public Law 23-147, which radically altered how Guam was addressing federal relations, was odd… Read moreImproving Guam government
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In