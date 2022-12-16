Julia Santos DeJesus, familian Belok/Mang’gna, of Tamuning, died Dec. 2 at the age of 85. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Public viewing will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.

