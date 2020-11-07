Julia Santos Flores, fondly known as “Lang," familian Pacencia, of Mongmong, died Oct. 28 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

