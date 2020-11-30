Julia "Lang" Santos Flores, familian Pacencia, of Mongmong, died Oct. 28 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
