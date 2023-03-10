Julian “Jul” Rote Hualde Jr., of Dededo, died March 7 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday (Lowel Level) and 5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday (UL) at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon March 25 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Cremation to follow.

Tags

Load entries