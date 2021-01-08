Julian Rote Hualde, also known as "Pop," of Dededo, died Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Relief checks in a few weeks
- Man falls asleep while allegedly breaking into coin-operated laundry machine
- Court dismisses charges against man charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl; prosecutors say victim doesn't want to pursue case
- Man allegedly raped girl multiple times, court documents state
- 2000 JFK graduate Jeff Cobb to take on Shingo Takagi tomorrow night in Wrestle Kingdom 15
- Woman gets 70 months in federal prison for meth
- $39K in cash, virus-killing lanyards seized
- First bariatric surgery performed on Guam
- More than a dozen indicted on theft, robbery, drug charges
- Wanted man arrested on drug charges
Images
Videos
Meth has spread to community that once dealt only with alcoholism. What will it take to stop drugs at the borders?
It wasn't too long ago that our fellow community members from the Federated States of Micronesia were dealing primarily with problems associat… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
“Why are you labeling me?” the kid might complain when someone calls him a “slow learner.” The child has a point. He might not be anywhere clo… Read more
- Arthur Macaraeg
The island of Guam has been hit very hard economically during this pandemic since it depends on tourism. The unemployment is very high since t… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In