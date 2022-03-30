Juliana "Julie"/"Nene" Salumbides Torres, of Dededo, died March 28 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday (lower level), 7 p.m. Friday (upper level), and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level), all followed by rosary at the family residence, 258 E. San Antonio Ave., Kaiser, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Cremation will follow.

