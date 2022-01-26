Julie "Tagal"/"Jules" Anderson Damian died Jan. 7 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana, followed by Mass at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
