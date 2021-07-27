Julie Ann Martinez, also known as “Lalang/Juls,” of Ordot, died on July 17 at the age of 65. Last respects will be from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
