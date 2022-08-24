Julie "Mama Julie" / "Jill" / "Julz" Ann Wolford, of Malojloj, died August 17 at the age of 57. Mass of Intentions is being said 6 p.m. from Monday - Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. August 31 followed by a blessing from 1 - 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Julie Ann Wolford
