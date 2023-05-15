Julie “Lang” Santos Mendiola, familian Bonic/Buchi, of Dededo, formerly of Barrigada, passed away on August 27 at the age of 68. Rosary is being said nightly at 7 p.m. until May 21 at Adacao Mangilao, Fausto Pangelinan St. at her sister Anita “Annie” M. Benavente's residence. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 23 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries