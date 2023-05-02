Julie “Lang” Santos Mendiola, Familian Bonic/Buchi, of Dededo, formerly of Barrigada, passed away August 27, 2022 at the age of 68. Rosary is being said nightly at 7 p.m. at Adacao Mangilao, Fausto Pangelinan St. at her Sister’s Anita M. Benavente “Annie” residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries