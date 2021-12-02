Juliet “Mama Jet” Carlos Austria died on Nov. 27. Rosary will be prayed nightly at 6:30 at the residence in Dededo. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St Anthony Church, Tamuning. Private Cremation Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Juliet Carlos Austria
