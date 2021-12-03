Juliet Carlos Austria, of Dededo, died Nov. 27 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

