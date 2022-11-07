Juliet Esechu

Juliet Esechu, of Yigo, died Oct. 23 at the age of 42. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at Lot 34 Gillbaza Subd. Chalan Kristen St. Yigo, until 11/17. Viewing and last respects may be paid to start at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Lot 34 Gillbaza Subd. Chalan Kristen St. Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill.

